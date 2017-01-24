Las Vegas Stadium Authority may soon have Super Bowl tie

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority may soon have a new Super Bowl connection.

The authority’s nine-member board is expected to vote Thursday to appoint the Houston-based Andrews Kurth law firm, which has proposed a collaboration with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck of Las Vegas to be the authority’s legal representatives.

Andrews Kurth has provided legal services for the financing, development, leasing and operations of several major- and minor-league stadiums in Texas, including Houston’s NRG Stadium, the home of next month’s Super Bowl LI.

The proposal for the professional services contract with Andrews Kurth is on Thursday’s meeting agenda.

The Stadium Authority’s $14.8 million 2017 fiscal year budget includes $450,000 allocated for legal services.

Andrews Kurth was one of the three finalists for the appointment. Others were a collaboration between Ballard Spahr of Las Vegas and Dorsey & Whitney of Minneapolis, which worked to build U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings; and Fennemore Craig, a Las Vegas firm led by former Sen. Richard Bryan.

In addition to NRG Stadium, Andrews Kurth has held legal services contracts for the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets National Basketball Association team; Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros baseball team; BBVA Compass Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer team; the Cedar Park Event Center in Cedar Park, Texas, home of the Texas Stars minor league hockey team; and Constellation Field, Sugar Land, Texas’ minor-league baseball Sugar Land Skeeters.

The firm also is outside counsel for the Houston Texans NFL team and has worked with Las Vegas’ Smith Center for the Performing Arts, T-Mobile Arena and Caesars Entertainment’s Linq, Octavius Tower and Cromwell projects.

When the authority board meets Thursday, it also is expected to select a vice chairman to chairman Steve Hill and receive an update on the Oakland Raiders’ bid to relocate its franchise to Las Vegas, which was announced by the team Thursday.

