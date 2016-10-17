Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to sign Raiders stadium bill into law at UNLV

Gov. Brian Sandoval will sign Senate Bill 1 and Assembly Bill 1 into law at 11 a.m. Monday at the Richard Tam Alumni Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Assembly Bill 1 authorizes the Clark County Commission to raise the county sales tax by one-tenth of a percentage point to fund more than 300 additional police officers. The bill, which required a simple majority vote to pass, was approved in the Assembly on a 35-7 vote and in the Senate on a 21-0 vote.

The sales tax increase would generate about $39 million, with $7.9 million going to the Las Vegas resort corridor for 66 new officers; $31.3 million would be budgeted countywide for 245 new officers.

Senate Bill 1, passed Friday after a weeklong special session, calls for an increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax to help finance a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium, clearing a path for the relocation of the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

In addition to a $750 million public investment, terms of the stadium deal call for contributions of $650 million from the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders.

The bill also includes a separate hotel room tax increase to help fund $1.4 billion in improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The projects were touted as tourism drivers that would help fill Las Vegas hotel rooms.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has pledged to move the team to Las Vegas, provided three-fourths of NFL team owners (24 of 32) approve. Raiders officials have said that if the stadium deal passed, they would present a plan and announce their intentions to move to Las Vegas at next week’s NFL owners meeting in Houston. A vote on relocation could come at a January owners meeting, also in Houston.

Monday’s signing on the campus at 4505 S. Maryland Parkway will include state legislators; local elected officials; gaming, business and labor unions leaders; Raiders representatives; and UNLV students and administrators.

Officials also expected at the signing include Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter, Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director Steve Hill, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee appointees.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.