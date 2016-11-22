US stock markets off to roaring start

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks early Tuesday morning were rising further into record territory in early trading, a day after rising energy prices lifted equities to new heights.

Strong quarterly earnings from a raft of food and retail companies also boosted stocks on Tuesday.

Campbell Soup gained 4 percent and Hormel rose 5 percent.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree jumped 9 percent and Burlington Stores soared 16 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,991. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,203. The Nasdaq composite added 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,389.