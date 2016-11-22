Posted 

US stock markets off to roaring start

Specialists David Haubner, left, and Anthony Rinaldi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday. U.S. stocks are rising in early trading as the price of oil jumps and energy companies move higher, keeping indexes at record highs. (Richard Drew/AP)

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Chinese shares rallied Monday, leading gains in most other Asian markets higher as Beijing guided the yuan lower again, extending a decline that has picked up pace since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A man cycles past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Chinese shares rallied Monday, leading gains in most other Asian markets higher as Beijing guided the yuan lower again, extending a decline that has picked up pace since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Chinese shares rallied Monday, leading gains in most other Asian markets higher as Beijing guided the yuan lower again, extending a decline that has picked up pace since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks early Tuesday morning were rising further into record territory in early trading, a day after rising energy prices lifted equities to new heights.

Strong quarterly earnings from a raft of food and retail companies also boosted stocks on Tuesday.

Campbell Soup gained 4 percent and Hormel rose 5 percent.

 

Discount retailer Dollar Tree jumped 9 percent and Burlington Stores soared 16 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,991. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,203. The Nasdaq composite added 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,389.

 