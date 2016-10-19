Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in shopping center parking lot

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Sunday in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 25 in a shopping center parking lot.

Detectives identified Javar Eris Ketchum, also known as James Ketchum, as a suspect in the shooting through anonymous calls. A Facebook page named Jay Fly also helped detectives identify him by his facial features and tattoos. Police had video of the suspect from the incident, but weren’t able to identify him.

The shooting happened just after 6:10 a.m., in front of Top Knotch Apparel at 4320 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road. Arriving officers found 27-year-old Ezekiel Davis lying in the parking lot. Davis’ barefoot and without pants or a belt.

A declaration in support of an arrest warrant, prepared by Metro detective Chris Bunn, said police recovered surveillance footage from before the shooting. One scene in the video, time-stamped 3:26 a.m., shows Ketchum pulling a gun from his right front pants pocket, showing it to four people and returning it to his pocket, the declaration said.

Later on the video, time-stamped 6:15 a.m., Ketchum was seen leaving Top Knotch Apparel arm in arm with Davis, the declaration said. About a minute later, several people were seen running from the parking lot.

Footage then shows a black 2005 BMW two-door backing out of a parking space and waiting for Ketchum. Ketchum is then seen pulling the belt from Davis’ pants heading toward the BMW, stopping and then returning to the area near Davis. who was lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound, the declaration read.

The declaration said the video shows Ketchum returning to the BMW again, getting in, and leaving the scene.

Davis was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office concluded Davis died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and ruled his death a homicide.

Ketchum was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.