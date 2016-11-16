$800 sundae at Lavo big enough for the whole crowd

You’re going to want to share this one with your friends. The Lavo Party Brunch Sundae, served during the restaurant’s Party Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, is 18 scoops of ice cream, fresh macarons, waffles, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and sprinkles, served in an ice bowl. It comes with a bottle of Avion Espresso Liqueur, a blend of Avion Silver tequila and espresso, for pouring over the top, and it’s $800. Be sure your friends chip in.

