Milk Bar is coming to Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas in December

Milk Bar is coming to Las Vegas — and soon.

An offshoot of the New York landmark Momofoku is expected to open at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this winter, but sister bakery Milk Bar will serve its sometimes enticing, sometimes improbable, usually flamboyant and always delicious desserts and soft-serve before the calendar flips to the new year.

“The teams are in New York and in D.C. at the Milk Bars getting all trained and pumped up to get ready for the opening,” chef/owner/founder Christina Tosi said Wednesday. “We’ll be back in Las Vegas in a few short weeks to set up shop.”

It will be the 10th Milk Bar, Tosi said, and the first outside New York, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

“This is our first West Coast spreading of our wings,” Tosi said.

It’ll come complete with the obligatory “crazy Milk-Bar-meets-Las-Vegas sign,” she said. And there will be a few touches specific to Las Vegas, including four flavors of soft-serve, more than at any other Milk Bar. Tosi said she thinks of Las Vegas as a grab-and-go kind of place, and “ice cream is my go-to.” The opening soft-serve flavors will be Cereal Milk, Sweet Potato Pie, Crack Pie and Fruity Cereal Milk.

She’s also introducing Milkquakes, which she describes as “sort of like soft-serve-meets-Dairy-Queen-Blizzard.” But don’t expect the usual flavors. They’re still experimenting, but so far Tosi said her favorite is pickled strawberry jam with bits of the bakery’s corn cookies.

“We have a laundry list of them,” she said. “It gives us the opportunity to create with the fillings and flavors and toppings we love.” She compares them to the way the staff conceives its layer cakes: “We think about the flavors that we like and the fillings that we like and combine them.”

They’re still trying to figure out, she said, if it’ll be possible for customers to customize Milkquakes.

Expect to see all the Milk Bar classics, which, in addition to Crack Pie, include Chocolate Malt Layer Cake, Birthday Truffles and Compost Cookies, the latter containing pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, graham cracker, butterscotch and chocolate chips.

Tosi said her mission is simple.

“We want you to come and visit us all the time,” she said. “Once we’re open, we’ll be trying to figure out what we didn’t think about, what people are asking for that isn’t on the menu. We have to earn our right to be here and earn the trust to have you fall in love with what we do.”

