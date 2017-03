King Kong’s in the spotlight this week with the release of “Kong: Skull Island,” but Godzilla (who will face Kong in a 2020 film) gets all the attention at Sake Rok at The Park. The arrival of the smoke-breathing Godzilla is heralded with plenty of fanfare for those who order his namesake platter, which comes with either five sushi rolls and eight pieces of sashimi and/or nigiri, or 40 pieces of sashimi. It’s $200.