Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill promises ‘Miami flair’

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, whose flagship Miami location snagged a James Beard Award nomination, is coming to The Venetian this month, and fans can credit Sushisamba’s tenancy there. The two share a parent company, Samba Brands Management, and Sugarcane executive chef/partner Timon Balloo said a positive experience led to the expansion.

“Vegas has been good for the brand,” he said, “and The Venetian has been a great partner. Everyone thought this would be a great partnership.”

Sugarcane features a raw bar, plus an open-fire grill and a traditional kitchen, which will turn out such familiar dishes as bacon-wrapped dates (although with a linguica difference) and the more exotic, in the likes of pig ear pad thai and Okinawa purple sweet potato.

”The mission is to bring some Miami flair to the Vegas Strip,” Balloo said. “There are many great restaurants, many great chefs here. We thought it would be a great addition.”

By “Miami flair,” he said, he means “a little bit of that Latino vibe,” mostly interpreted through decor with accents of wicker, wrought iron, palms and fans.

“You really feel like you’re stepping into a plantation house,” he said. “Vegas and Miami have many similarities, in a recreational lifestyle. We thought it would go hand-in-hand.”

Here’s something of a rarity: a pool bar with a full restaurant. Griff’s is from Mark Griffin, who opened his first pool room in Alaska in 1969. He promises a family-friendly vibe and a menu of snacks, salads, wraps, burgers and entrees. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. It’s at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., between Spring Mountain Road and Twain Avenue.

The Chicken Shack has opened another valley location, at 50 N. Valle Verde Drive in Henderson.

Another Jaburritos is scheduled to open in December at The Linq Promenade on the Strip.

Locally Born and Raised has announced that its third location, Born and Raised Craft Pub, will open next year in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip.

Sightings: Rapper Nelly at Topgolf at MGM Grand; humorist Tyler Oakley at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; actor/singer Rumer Willis, professional poker player Dan Bilzerian and rapper Ty Dolla $ign at Tao.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.