Thanks to World Series, ‘Steal a Taco’ today at Taco Bell

No matter which team you are cheering for in the World Series, you have to thank Cleveland Indians’ shortstop Francisco Lindor for your free taco.

Taco Bell sponsored “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” to give away free tacos if anyone stole a base during Games 1 or 2 in the World Series. Lindor stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

And today is the day you can collect. Patrons can get 1 free Doritos Locos Taco from 2 to 6 p.m. at any participating Taco Bell.

The seventh and last game of the World Series is tonight — Chicago Cubs vs. Indians in Cleveland.