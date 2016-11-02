Posted 

Thanks to World Series, ‘Steal a Taco’ today at Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos as part of their Steal A Base, Steal A Taco Promo (WFTS-Tampa, Fla/Inform)

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor and Rajai Davis celebrate after Game 1 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Indians won 6-0. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor rounds the bases on his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

No matter which team you are cheering for in the World Series, you have to thank Cleveland Indians’ shortstop Francisco Lindor for your free taco.

Taco Bell sponsored “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” to give away free tacos if anyone stole a base during Games 1 or 2 in the World Series. Lindor stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

And today is the day you can collect. Patrons can get 1 free Doritos Locos Taco from 2 to 6 p.m. at any participating Taco Bell.

The seventh and last game of the World Series is tonight — Chicago Cubs vs. Indians in Cleveland.

 