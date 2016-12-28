The Dorsey features dramatic “infinity” bar and cozy library

A dramatic mirrored “infinity” bar provides a unique visual perspective at The Dorsey, a new 4,500-square-foot cocktail space with a worldly feel at The Venetian.

The new concept brings together award-winning bartender Sam Ross, of New York’s Milk &Honey and Attaboy fame, and is also the mixologist behind the now dark Comme Ça at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and David Rabin, the creative genius behind New York City’s Café Clover, The Skylar and JIMMY at the James.

The Dorsey opens Friday evening.

The architectural design, by James Beard award-winning Thomas Schelsser, includes a rich and inviting interior punctuated with French oak, brass, leather and marble. The millwork exterior incorporates mahogany and brass. Intimate seating spaces are featured, but social interactions are encouraged as well, such as a separate library room with a fireplace.

“Concealed behind acoustically-transparent ceiling panels is a custom designed four-way sound system, powerful enough to deliver a world class nightclub audio experience, yet agile enough to deliver a lush ambient audio experience for lounging,” said George Markantonis, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, The Palazzo and the Sands Expo. “We want guests to feel a bit aspirational, but very welcoming. Customers are traveling more and collecting unique (food and beverage) and nightlife experiences both domestically and abroad.”

Sam Ross’ cocktail program is one where authenticity meets creativity. Australian-born Ross, who has spent more than a decade in New York City, commands respect for his mastery of and integrity to classic cocktails.

He has also created several enduring cocktail recipes, including the popular Penicillin, which many believe is a modern classic. Developed by Ross in 2005, the heady concoction of scotch, honey-ginger syrup and fresh lemon juice is something of a panacea — hence the name. Akin to a smoky, chilled version of a toddy, the drink first delivers a gentle whiff of peat and brine — thanks to a floater of Islay scotch — that gradually gives way to something more subtle and sweet.

“I think one of the reasons why Penicillin gained some appeal is because it was one of those early drinks that did break down that barrier in using single-malt scotch in cocktails,” Ross said.

Other cocktails to try include the Coney Island Express, a whimsical drink served in a paper cup and created with rum, cold brew coffee, vanilla and Amaro CioCiaro; A La Louisiane, made with rye, Benedictine, Italian vermouth, absinthe and bitters; and East Side Ricky, a vodka-based cocktail with cucumber, mint, lime and club soda.

Ross also recommends trying Booze &Juice, a new creation that appeals to those who seek a fresh libation. Granny Smith apples are prepared into a tangy juice daily and guests are encouraged to choose their “booze” or favorite spirit to create their ultimate “healthy” refreshment.

“This and other drinks we have here are really conversation pieces,” Ross said. And among the sea of nightclubs and loud music, conversations are what The Dorsey promises to provide.

“The Dorsey perhaps raises the playing field for venues that allow for conversation and socialization,” said Patrick Lang, vice president of global restaurant and nightlife development for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. “We believe guests will have an elevated and sophisticated experience.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.