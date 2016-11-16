Henderson Police Department joins White House-led Police Data Initiative

The Henderson Police Department on Monday became the first Nevada law enforcement agency to join the White House-led Police Data Initiative, which seeks to use data to improve relationships between residents and police.

As a part of the initiative, the police department will relay information on officer-involved shootings, use of force and diversity recruitment to federal officials.

“What this means is that the community, media and academia will be able to get that information from the government at any given time to see how police agencies are doing,” Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The department is one of 129 law enforcement agencies nationwide to join the initiative, French said.

The department also launched its open crime data portal last month. The searchable database provides crime statistics and policing data to the public in an open data format. As new data sets become available, they will be added to the portal, French said.

By Jan. 1, all policing and crime data from the Henderson Police Department will be made available at cityofhenderson.com/police/police-data-initiative.

