Service to remember road crash victims set for Sunday in downtown Las Vegas

Victims who died in a car crash or were fatally struck by a vehicle will be remembered during a service in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

Anyone who has lost someone in a car accident is invited to attend the ceremony marking World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, set for 2 p.m. at Palm Downtown Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St., said Erin Breen, head of the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims started in 1993 and was adopted by the United Nations in 2005, but Breen said that this is the first time that Las Vegas has participated in the event.

Information and RSVP at pedsafe.vegas or 702-523-2750.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.