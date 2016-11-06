Posted 

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_007_7328246.jpgBuy Photo
Should Tran Producer Tony Cornelius, right, eats a plate of soul food made by Chef Huda at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_002_7328246.jpg
Soul Train Producer Tony Cornelius and Actress Danwnn Lewis play a game of pingpong at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_001_7328246.jpg
Soul Train Producer Tony Cornelius plays a game of pingpong at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_003_7328246.jpg
Michael Mitchell, laughs and dances at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_004_7328246.jpg
Actress Danwnn Lewis, center, laughs at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_005_7328246.jpg
A swung is made during at Topgolf Las Vegas for the "Soul Lunch & Greens", a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_006_7328246.jpg
People talk and eat around the multiple seating spaces at Topgolf Las Vegas for the "Soul Lunch & Greens", a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_008_7328246.jpg
People talk around the multiple seating spaces at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_009_7328246.jpg
Food created by Chef Huda is served at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_010_7328246.jpg
Chef Huda is interviewed at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_011_7328246.jpg
A plate of soul food made by Chef Huda is held at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_012_7328246.jpg
Singer Eddie Levert laughs at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_013_7328246.jpg
Nathan Morris, Boyz to Men singer, picks his club at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_015_7328246.jpg
Shawn Stockman, Boyz to Men singer, plays at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_014_7328246.jpg
A group photo is taken of some of the stars appearing at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_016_7328246.jpg
Singer Eddie Levert, center right, and Shawn Stockman, Boyz to Men singer, hug at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_017_7328246.jpg
Actress Danwnn Lewis, center, laughs at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_019_7328246.jpg
ESPN host Jay Harris, left, and Seema Sadekar, professional golfer, speak at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_018_7328246.jpg
Richard Gray, executive vice president of BET Networks, right, presents Tony Cornelius, Soul Train producer, left, a 20,000 dollar check at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_020_7328246.jpg
ESPN host Jay Harris, left, and Seema Sadekar, professional golfer, get their photo taken at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_021_7328246.jpg
B.J. Vaughes, who works on merchandising for Soul Train, plays on the magnetic word board at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

At Las Vegas event, BET gives $20,000 to foundation for suicide prevention

web1_soullunch-110416eb_022_7328246.jpg
Jimmy Jackson, broadcaster for Fox Sports 1 in LA and former NBA player, left, and Jin Jin Reeves, performer on Hitzville, laugh while hitting golf balls at Topgolf Las Vegas for the &quot;Soul Lunch & Greens&quot;, a benefit for the Don Cornelius Foundation Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention Chairwoman Heather Shoop said suicide shouldn’t be a taboo topic — preventing it requires open dialogue and awareness. On Friday, executives from Black Entertainment Television put a big check toward enabling discussion, stopping suicides and saving lives.

“It’s important that we have open, honest and nonjudgmental conversations about this issue, to break the stigma and let people know it’s going be OK,” Shoop said Friday at the “Soul, Lunch & Greens” fundraiser, a Soul Train Weekend event at Topgolf Las Vegas.

At the luncheon, BET executives gave a $20,000 check to benefit the Don Cornelius Foundation and raise suicide prevention awareness. BET and Blackpeoplemeet.com hosted the event.

Don Cornelius, the founder of “Soul Train,” a music, dance and fashion show that ran on television for 37 years, shot himself dead on Feb. 1, 2012. His son Tony found his body.

Tony Cornelius created the Don Cornelius Foundation in his father’s memory. The foundation hopes to pinpoint and support programs that provide awareness, prevention and help people contemplating suicide and survivors who have lost loved ones to suicide.

“Soul Train is such an iconic brand and it crosses so many barriers,” said BET Networks Executive Vice President Richard Gay, who presented the check to the foundation and Tony Cornelius. “We want to keep the brand going, its represents the past, the present and the future.”

Alan Seiffert, vice president and general manager of BET Live said, “This event brings home importance on the cause and gives guests a chance have fun, but also gain insight.”

After taking a group photo, celebrity guest Jay Harris, SportsCenter anchor for ESPN said of Tony Cornelius, “For someone to have the strength and love from others to absorb what he had to deal with and continue to help others is special.”

Edward “Eddie” Levert, singer of the rhythm-and-blues/soul group the O’Jays said, “To see Tony do this is phenomenal, a great thing for a great reason. We (entertainers) do what we do to somehow, someway give back and hopefully change someone’s life.”

Richard Egan, suicide prevention training and outreach coordinator for Nevada joined Shoop at the event to support the foundation.

“This (the Don Cornelius Foundation) foundation is amazing because it seeks to break suicide stigma,” Egan said. “Every community has barriers, but some are universal.”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.

 