Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Nov. 3-9, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Senior Fishing Derby: The Ward 5 event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lorenzi Park Lake, 3343 W. Washington Ave. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-5443.

2. Dia de los Muertos: A family-friendly Day of the Dead festival with mariachis, storytelling, traditional Mexican food, face painting, sugar skull decorating and more is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 in advance. Tickets on the day of are $10 and $6, respectively. Visit springspreserve.org.

3. “Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4-20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Lego League: Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to make Lego creations from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Space is limited. Tickets to enter the league will be handed out 30 minutes prior to the event. Call 702-507-6041.

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual gala Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Day of the Dead Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, inside Downtown Spaces at 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207D, is showcasing a Day of the Dead-themed group art show from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. Call 702-806-0930.

Spring Valley Music Club: Music lovers will gather to discuss records, performers and music subgenres from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Call 702-507-3821.

Star Gazing: Join the Las Vegas Astronomical Society from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 for an evening of star gazing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, 11 miles from the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Telescopes, guidance and information will be given. Contact David at 702-875-4141 or smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

College Planning Solutions: The workshop will give incoming or current college students advice on the college application process, how to choose a career path and more from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W Charleston Blvd. The event is free. Call 702-507-3964.

Soul Train Awards: The awards show by Centric and BET is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $55. Call 800-745-300 or visit OrleansArena.com.

Flea Market at the Farm: Shoppers will be able to find antiques, furniture, home decor and more at a vintage flea market planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the McKee Ranch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive. Vendor spaces will be sold for $20. Call 702-278-4517.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting: The group’s monthly meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Call Nancy Galyean at 702-335-6087.

Bird Walk: The Audubon Society plans to lead a free walking tour to explore the many birds of the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9. Visit springspreserve.org.

Railroad art exhibit: The American Society of Railroad Artists annual juried show displays the presences and contributions of railroading in various eras. The exhibits can be seen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 8 at the Big Springs Gallery in the Origen Museum at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The exhibit is free for members and included in general admission. Visit springspreserve.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Orchids Society meeting: The Greater Las Vegas Orchids Society is planning its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The guest speaker is set t be Steve Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies.” Admission is free. Visit GLVOS.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event . There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. Visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightpath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m., and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Pomegranate Arts & Crafts Festival: The Moapa Valley Art Guild plans to present the 20th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas. Expect fine arts and crafts booths, free entertainment, pomegranates and pomegranate-related items for sale, food booths, raffles and art projects for kids. Call 702-398-7480 or visit moapavalleyartguild.net/festival/festival.htm.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada:The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. The class is expected to include a wine tasting of local varieties. Visit unce.unr.edu.

St. Jude Against All Odds celebrity poker tournament: The event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to include a cocktail reception, dinner, both silent and live auctions, and competitive play of Texas Hold’em. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $200 for the dinner and $600 for the poker buy-in. Visit stjude.org/lvpoker or contact Erica Thompson at 702-341-2903 or erica.thompson@stjude.org.

The Classics Concert: The event, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico concert: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Conversations with Norm: The event, featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke interviewing special guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux on stage, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

“The Final Tally”:The event is the culmination of the art exhibition “Dishing It Out,” a nearly yearlong series of art shows related to the presidential election, andis scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Victor Xiu Gallery in Art Square, 1025 E. First St. Visit tinyurl.com/fnltly.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $60 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Richard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at TI. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Thrill of the Grill Cookoff : The Nevada Barbecue Association is set to have its annual competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bass Pro Shops, 9200 S. Dean Martin Drive. A pie-eating contest, food and craft vendors, and cooking demonstrations are set to take place. Admission is free, and the association asks that attendees bring nonperishable food items to donate to a local food bank. Email Jackie Difloe at info.nvbbqa@gmail.com.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, home-baked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

High-Octane Kickboxing: WCK Muay Thai’s event is set to start at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $24. Call 800-745-3800 or visit orleansarena.com.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors is planning its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Spirit of Art: Local artists plan a holiday unveiling of their work and a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. The group will raffle off one of the pieces. Contact Karen Wheeler at 702-642-5227 or karen@karenwheeler.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Global Fest — A Celebration of Folk Dance: The free festival is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Call 702-229-3514 or visit artslasvegas.org.

REO Speedwagon: The rock band is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $69.95. Call 800-745-3000 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55 to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, which grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.