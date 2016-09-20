Krispy Kreme’s ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ offers free doughnuts to spirited customers — VIDEO

“Arrr!” Once again, Krispy Kreme celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day by giving away free doughnuts to swashbuckling customers.

Guests who entered the store and ordered in a pirate vernacular were rewarded with a free original glazed doughnut. But the more ambitious participants who dressed the part were given their own box of a dozen doughnuts.

The Krispy Kreme store located at 7015 Spring Mountain Rd. was suddenly swarmed by eyepatch-clad and hook-handed families once school ended. In addition the free box of doughnuts, many customers picked out one of the two pirate-themed doughnuts that were only available through Monday.

Qualifying pirates were required to wear at least three pirate items such as an eyepatch or bandana.

The annual event consistently attracts large crowds of people, Tiffany Krentz, Krispy Kreme’s Fundraising Sales Manager explained. “People don’t buy a box of doughnuts to sit in their car and scarf it down. They buy a box to take home or take to work. Doughnuts are made for sharing.”

“Talk Like a Pirate Day” is one of many “made-up” holidays that that companies capitalize on. Krispy Kreme celebrates the holiday every year on September 19.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Find her on Twitter: @jannainprogress