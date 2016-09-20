Loftti Cafe creates Japanese ‘Raindrop Cakes’

It definitely doesn’t look like a cake, but this dessert with Japanese origins sure does look like a raindrop. The Raindrop Cake from Loftti Cafe, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd. (at Robindale Road) is made of agar and water, which gives it a gelatinlike texture, and served with roasted grain powder and sugar or green-tea syrup. The original flavor is $3.25; green tea, $3.75. The raindrop with lychee and strawberries mixed in and strawberry and chocolate sauces is $4.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HKRinella.