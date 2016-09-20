Posted 

Loftti Cafe creates Japanese ‘Raindrop Cakes’

Loftti Cafe creates desserts that look like raindrops (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Green Tea Rain Drop Cake, from left, an Original Rain Drop Cake and a Lychee Strawberry Rain Drop Cake are displayed in Loftti Cafe in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Green Tea Rain Drop Cake, from left, an Original Rain Drop Cake and a Lychee Strawberry Rain Drop Cake are displayed in Loftti Cafe in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An exterior photo of Loffti Cafe, located at 7729 Rainbow Blvd., in Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An interior photo of Loffti Cafe, located at 7729 Rainbow Blvd., in Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An interior photo of Loffti Cafe, located at 7729 Rainbow Blvd., is seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It definitely doesn’t look like a cake, but this dessert with Japanese origins sure does look like a raindrop. The Raindrop Cake from Loftti Cafe, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd. (at Robindale Road) is made of agar and water, which gives it a gelatinlike texture, and served with roasted grain powder and sugar or green-tea syrup. The original flavor is $3.25; green tea, $3.75. The raindrop with lychee and strawberries mixed in and strawberry and chocolate sauces is $4.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HKRinella.

 

