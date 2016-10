Don’t expect this Mount Fuji to erupt; after all, even the real one hasn’t gone off since the early 18th century.

But since it’s one of Japan’s three holy mountains, it’s fitting that the famous peak is honored with a dessert in its name at Sweets Raku that recently was brought back by popular demand.

It combines chestnut cream with fluffy sponge cake piped with chocolate.

It’s $12. Sweets Raku is at 5040 Spring Mountain Road.