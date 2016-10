Just in time for the Las Vegas PRIDE parade and festival this weekend, here’s the Rainbow Latte at Sambalatte Torrefazione. Created by barista/manager/technician Mason Salisbury at the company’s location at the Monte Carlo, it can be made with any of the shop’s hot drinks, as long as cold milk is used. It’s $6.22 for a regular latte with no extra flavor, and also is available at Sambalatte’s shops in Boca Park and at 6555 S. Jones Blvd.