No injuries reported in fire at Las Vegas strip mall

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded Saturday evening to a fire in a strip mall, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The fire caused no injuries.

About 11:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a fire at the Asian Culture Center at 928 S. Valley View Blvd near West Charleston Avenue, he said. Dispatchers could see flames reaching the roof of the building when they arrived.

The fire affected six businesses in the mall, Szymanski said. The department estimates damages of around $1 million, but this figure may change during the course of investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.