1 dead after crash just east of Las Vegas Strip

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person died and four were hospitalized after a crash late Friday just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

A driver heading westbound on Tropicana “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light at Koval and slammed into multiple vehicles, Jenkins said. The driver died on scene and four others were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear whether impairment was a factor. Metro is still investigating.

Traffic was shut down in the immediate area as of 11:45 p.m., and drivers should expect delays for a few hours.

The county coroner’s office will name the person who died once family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

