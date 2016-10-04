Coroner’s office identifies child who died Monday in east Las Vegas Valley apartment

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the child who died at an apartment complex in the east valley early Monday morning.

Lucas Tetreault, a 3-month-old baby boy, was found unresponsive just after 2 a.m. Monday, inside an apartment at 4620 E. Charleston Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said child’s parents were at a friend’s apartment with their three other children, all younger than 7, when Metro was called about the unresponsive child.

The infant was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Meltzer said detectives from Metro’s abuse and neglect section are investigating the death, but that does not mean abuse and neglect are suspected.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death. Lucas’ cause and manner of death are under investigation.

