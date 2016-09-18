Posted Updated 

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Moapa

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Moapa

web1_nhp_7042002.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near Moapa, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol was notified at 1:12 p.m. when a passer-by discovered the crash and called to report it, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The motorcyclist, identified only as a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

The crash occurred on State Route 168 near mile marker 5, Buratczuk said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and carried only the man, the highway patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...