Motorcyclist killed in crash near Moapa

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near Moapa, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol was notified at 1:12 p.m. when a passer-by discovered the crash and called to report it, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The motorcyclist, identified only as a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

The crash occurred on State Route 168 near mile marker 5, Buratczuk said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and carried only the man, the highway patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

