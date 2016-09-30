Overdose caused death of North Las Vegas man whose body was found in August

A North Las Vegas man who was found dead in a car in August died from an accidental overdose, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The body of Brandon Sumerlin, 24, was found inside a car near Craig Road and Allen Lane on Aug. 25. Investigators said it appeared the body had been in the car for several days before it was found.

The coroner’s office determined that Sumerlin died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

