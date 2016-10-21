2 drivers injured in 2-car crash near Summerlin Parkway

Two people were injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of North Buffalo and Vegas drives Thursday night.

Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department said police weren’t yet sure whether alcohol or drugs contributed to a crash where one driver didn’t yield to oncoming traffic while turning.

He said a westbound vehicle on Vegas turned left onto Buffalo, pulling in front of another vehicle that was eastbound on Vegas about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both drivers were hospitalized, he said, adding that the driver of the car that was turning appeared to be more seriously injured. That driver is in stable condition, but does not have critical injuries, he said.

Traffic was temporarily shut down, Jenkins said.

