Clinton-Trump debate expected to clog Las Vegas traffic commute

Expect plenty of traffic during the evening commute on Wednesday, when several streets will be restricted in the neighborhoods surrounding the third and final presidential debate at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Stretches of Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway, Russell Road, Maryland Parkway, Tropicana Avenue and Swenson Street will be restricted from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

The closures are:

■ Southbound Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the eastbound 215 Beltway, through the Airport Connector to Russell Road;

■ Both directions of Russell Road between McCarran International Airport and Maryland Parkway;

■ Both directions of Maryland Parkway between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue;

■ Westbound Tropicana Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Swenson Street;

■ Both directions of Swenson Street between Naples Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

For those trying to get to the airport on Wednesday, police officials recommend that drivers coming from the east side of the Las Vegas Valley take westbound Flamingo Road to southbound Paradise Road. Those coming from the west side of town should take eastbound Tropicana Avenue to southbound Paradise Road.

Additionally, Lot N, the White, Naples, Black and Red lots and the Tropicana parking garage at UNLV will remain closed through the night.

Also, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned that three bus routes will be affected Wednesday night.

Along Route 201, the bus will not stop at Tropicana Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Paradise Road. For Route 108, stops will not be made on northbound Swenson Street between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road. And stops at Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane will not be made by the northbound Westcliff Airport Express.

Less than three miles from the debate at UNLV, drivers should beware of additional traffic around T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, where the Rolling Stones will play before a likely sellout crowd of 20,000 fans.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will help to keep traffic moving by scaling back heavy construction around UNLV on Wednesday, agency spokesman Tony Illia said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.