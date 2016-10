The left lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Cheyenne Avenue are clear after being blocked Tuesday morning.

The blockage was due to a crash involving a motorcycle, according to traffic cameras.

A Nevada Highway Patrol website lists the incident as a crash involving injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

