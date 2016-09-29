Repairs to limit traffic on westbound 215 Beltway at Decatur to 1 lane Thursday morning

Repairs are scheduled to fix gaps on a 215-Beltway bridge Thursday and Friday mornings.

“Due to the need for emergency repairs to bridge gaps, our Public Works Department is setting up lane restrictions on the 215 Beltway at South Decatur Blvd.,” Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said in an emailed statement. The closures will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, while the westbound beltway at South Decatur will be limited to one lane of traffic.

The same thing will occur from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday on the other side of the beltway for eastbound traffic, Pappa said. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas while the repairs are made.

Pappa said the road is safe to travel before the repairs are made, and they are considered “emergency” repairs because they were unplanned.

“The bridge gaps are part of the infrastructure — where the joints meet,” Pappa said. “There was a piece of metal sticking out from within the gap that needs addressing.”

No other information was immediately available.

