3 injured in single-vehicle crash on US 95 near Valley View

A driver is in critical condition after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas early Monday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a tan Chevy Impala struck a wall near the access road from U.S. 95 to Valley View Boulevard, NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to University Medical Center. The passengers’ conditions were not known.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash, Stuenkel said. Reckless driving occurred beforehand but NHP has not verified if drinking was a factor.

