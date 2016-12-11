I-15 lanes reopen after crash near Sahara Avenue

All lanes of Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue are open after a crash Saturday night, according to live traffic cameras.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crash about 7:15 p.m.

The crash, which left some northbound lanes closed, reportedly involved injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

A call to the highway patrol for further information was not immediately returned.

