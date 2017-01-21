One dead after suspected DUI crash

One man is dead after a suspected DUI crash Friday in the east valley, police said.

The man was walking on Flamingo Road, near Boulder Highway, when he was struck by a car. A witness told police the 76-year-old driver traveled through the intersection and made a U-turn before returning to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The driver that hit him showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner when his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.