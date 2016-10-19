Donut Bar brings its craveable creations from San Diego to Las Vegas

There are doughnut shops, and then there’s Donut Bar, 124 S. Sixth St., which caters to everyone — from classic doughnut lovers to foodies in search of creative finds.

These gourmet doughnuts are made with every flavor imaginable: caramelized pineapple, mud pie and maple bacon are just a few of the options.

Donut Bar has gained national media attention and a large following since opening in 2003 in downtown San Diego. The Las Vegas location took over the former O Face Doughnuts spot earlier this year to bring locals its famous sugary innovations.

The self-proclaimed “most award-winning doughnut shop in the country” has everything from sweet to savory to everything in between.

There’s the vegan Strawberry Split ($4) made with a sugared raised doughnut and filled with whipped cream and sliced strawberries. There’s also the Creme Brulee ($2) layered with a coat of crunchy, sweet caramel and stuffed with rich cream. While it’s smaller than the other doughnuts, it satisfies one’s sweet tooth just as quick.

True to its name, the vegan PB + Jelly doughnut ($3) is filled with jelly and has a peanut butter glaze on top with sprinkles of peanuts.

The shop also sells classic doughnuts like the vegan apple fritter ($3) with an added zigzag of glaze and classic cake doughnuts ($3) with white frosting and sprinkles.

Craving a doughnut a la “The Simpsons?” There’s also Homer’s Donut ($3) made with pink frosting and colorful sprinkles.

Of course, you can’t have doughnuts without coffee. In addition to its nitro cold brew on tap ($4.50), patrons can chose from drip coffee, espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha and chai lattes.

Strawberry, chocolate and whole milk is also available. Beverages range from $1 to $4.

Donut Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 702-550-4646 or vist donutbar.com.