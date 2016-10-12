Highlighting achievements, Oct. 13, 2016 — PHOTOS

Alumnus of the Year: Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow was honored by the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs Alumni Chapter at UNLV as its Alumnus of the Year on Sept. 28. A 2008 graduate from UNLV, Barlow earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and followed that with a master’s in public administration in 2012. He has been the representative for City Council Ward 5 since 2007.

Military honor: Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Pat Abbott received the Military Relocation Professional Certification from the National Association of Realtors on Aug. 31. Abbott, a Las Vegas native, received the certification which honors Realtors who have helped military members and their families with housing that best accommodates their needs.

Charities honored: Six Nevada organizations were honored during the annual “Ordinary People, Extraordinary Measures” luncheon held on Sept. 13 at the Gold Coast. Pets of the Homeless; Two Lunch Tuesdays; We Care Foundation; Special Forces Green Beret, Chapter 51, Ladies Auxiliary; Look Good, Feel Better program of the American Cancer Society; and B.E. A S.H.E.R.O Foundation all were honored for their work across the state.

Military members come home: Three Las Vegas natives returned home after completing training in Fort Polk, La. Utah Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jesse Griffin; U.S. Army Specialist Brondon Hankston; and Utah Army National Guard Sergeant Anthony Heaps, all members of the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, returned home on July 29.

Honor Rolls:

— Christopher Ray of Las Vegas was named to the Chancellor’s List at the University of Troy in Troy, Ala., for the summer term of the 2016-17 academic year.

— Lily Robistow of Las Vegas has enrolled into Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the 2016-17 academic year. Robistow graduated from College of Southern Nevada High School East and received a scholarship to attend. She is in the physician assistant program of the school’s College of Health Sciences and Technology.

— Raphael Schnee and Bryce Taylor of Las Vegas were both named to the dean’s list at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the spring 2016 semester.

— Jasmine Thomas of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., for the spring 2016 semester. Thomas, a graduate from Durango High School, is majoring in health sciences and is also a member of the women’s basketball team at Wells, entering her senior year.

— Samantha Tso of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at the University of Dallas for the spring 2016 semester.

Graduations:

— Lifan Ying of Las Vegas graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., semester with a degree in film. Ying was one of nearly 1,000 students to accept their degree at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on July 29.

— John Tarolli of Las Vegas graduated from the University of Dallas in the spring 2016 semester with an MBA in business administration.