Highlighting achievements, Oct. 6, 2016 — PHOTOS

Community Outreach: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 14 Juniors had some assistance with its Letters From Home Program from Nevada PEP. The program was put together to create handmade cards for military personnel. Paperback books were also part of the care packages. Call Judy Cobb at 702-612-8982.

UNLV honor: Houldsworth, Russo & Co. principal Jessica Sayles was honored by UNLV’s Lee Business School as the university’s Accounting Alumnus of the Year. The company has been operating in the Las Vegas Valley for over 15 years.

Military service completion: Stevee Gould, daughter of Debi and Michael Gould of Sun City Aliante in North Las Vegas, recently finished her three-year military service in the Israeli Defense Forces. Gould served in logistics at the Main Military Medical School Training Base in Rishon Le Zion Israel.

Named Navy chief: Las Vegas native Demetrius Dickerson was honored Sept. 16 by reaching chief status for the U.S. Navy. Dickerson was honored during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony in Silverdale, Wash.

Math teacher honored: Hikmet Erdogan, a math instructor at the Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, was the recipient of the 2016 Edyth May Sliffe Award for Distinguished Mathematics Teaching in middle and high school. The award is courtesy of the Mathematical Association of America and recognizes teachers who have teams that participate in mathematical competitions.

Faculty honors: Allison Butera of Las Vegas received faculty honors from Trinity Collge in Hartford, Conn., for the spring 2016 semester.

Honor Roll:

— Erik Carlson and Oren Stern, both of Las Vegas, made the spring 2016 honor roll at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. Carlson (12th grade) received high honors by obtaining a B-plus average, while Stern (11th grade) obtained honors with a B average.

— Jaiden Zimmer of Henderson made the spring 2016 dean’s list at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. Zimmer was one of 295 students to receive the honor.

Graduations:

— Gabriela Caruso of Las Vegas graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the spring 2016 semester with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

— Xiaonan Liu of Henderson graduated July 25 from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, Mass., for the spring 2016 semester. Liu received a Master of Business Administration.