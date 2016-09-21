Highlighting achievements, Sept. 22, 2016 — PHOTOS

Eagle Scouts:

— Brady Clark of Henderson, and of Troop 344, received Eagle Scout honors after conducting a Boulder Beach Campground cleanup.

— Sean K. Maseng of Henderson, and of Troop 931, received his Eagle Scout badge after making hygiene kits for Lutheran Social Services.

— Giovanni Lacala of Las Vegas received his Eagle Scout honors after aiding in a dump removal for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, including an archaeological preservation.

Honor Roll:

— Shangguan Wang and Brianna Lehtinen, both of of Las Vegas, were named to the president’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for the spring 2016 semester.

— Marissa Rakos of Henderson was named to the dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., for the spring 2016 semester.

— Andrew Congleton of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky., for the spring 2016 semester.

— Coleman Keith of Henderson was named to the dean’s list at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., for the spring 2016 semester.

— Chase Bradshaw of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Loyola University in Baltimore for the spring 2016 semester.

— Alexander Martin of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, for the spring 2016 semester.

— Jordyn Roark of Henderson and Ashely Marra and Emily Osborn, both of Las Vegas, each received honor roll distinctions at Montana State University in Billings, Mont., for the spring 2016 semester. Osborn earned a 4.0 GPA.

— Nine Las Vegas students were named to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s dean’s honor list for the spring 2016 semester. Marcos Banchik, Kayla Cinnamon, Cimmi De La Cruz, Rachel De Vera, John Parin, Mengfei Su, Sean Truong, Yuan Zhu and Nickolas Ziter, all of Las Vegas, obtained a GPA of 3.5 or better.

— Nicole Wozniak of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta for the spring 2016 semester.

— Alexa Murrietta of North Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Wittenburg University in Springfield, Ohio, for the spring 2016 semester.

Graduations:

— Alexander Howard and Tiffany Conway, both of Las Vegas, graduated at the end of the spring 2016 semester from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.

— Summer Holloway from Henderson received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Simpson University in Redding, Calif., for the spring 2016 semester.

— Nicolle Chesin of Las Vegas graduated from Community College High School West and will be attending Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., as a Class of 2020 member.