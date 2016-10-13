North Las Vegas couple helm first haunted attraction for the Linq

The Linq is debuting its first haunted attraction, The Zombie Escape, this October, and to help bring it to life, local haunted house aficionados and North Las Vegas residents Des and Daniel Slatkin were brought on board.

Some people can’t help but get bit by the Halloween bug, which is what happened to the Slatkins. Daniel has been working for or volunteering with haunted houses since he was 14. For the last five years, the couple have turned their house into a haunted attraction for the neighborhood.

“We provide cheap candy but good tricks,” Des said.

Along with their house, both have worked with other smaller attractions throughout the years.

Since opening in 2014 at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, when the Quad was renamed the Linq, the Strip property has been decorated for Halloween, but it never had any scares for the guests. Kerry Schatz, owner of the attraction, has overseen the Halloween decorations throughout the years and was put in charge of bring a haunted attraction to the Linq.

Knowing the Slatkins’ reputation, she enlisted them to help create the first haunted house, which will be set up in the parking lot behind the High Roller observation wheel.

“It’s going to be a 10- to 15-minute interaction,” Schatz said. “It’s going to be a good zombie scare.”

During September, the Slatkins helped with auditions to cast the 18 parts needed for The Zombie Escape, which include military members, doctors, scared victims and, of course, zombies.

“Give us your best zombie impression,” Des said to all the actors who auditioned. Throughout the three-hour time slot, the couple saw a variety of actors, many of whom came in their own improvised zombie makeup and clothing.

Taylor Woods, 17, came with makeup that looked like the skin around her eye was being unzipped.

“I’ve always liked haunted houses,” she said. “It always has an element of suspense. This year, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Along with the best zombie walk and groan, each actor was given lines to read for the different characters and asked to give their best scream.

For Anthony Johnson, 29, who came dressed like a hippie zombie, this has been an experience he wanted to try for a long time.

“It sounded like a lot of fun, and I’ve never needed an excuse to dress up like this,” he said.

He is also a zombie enthusiast. When asked to give his best zombie impression, he asked to specify between George A. Romero zombies, the traditional slow walkers, or “28 Days Later” zombies, which run and have more terrifying reactions.

Are they looking for convincing actors? Yes. But above all, the Slatkins are looking for people who can have fun.

“We want enthusiasm,” Daniel said. “Someone with charisma who likes working with other people. Someone who has fun. If you end up working with the wrong people, it can be hell.”

The Zombie Escape is set to be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday and on Oct. 31. Visit bloodvillage.com.

