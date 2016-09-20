Posted Updated 

Below-normal temperatures expected this week in Las Vegas Valley

The U.S. Highway 95 off ramp at Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Temperatures are below normal this week and the valley has a slight chance of seeing some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high near 85 degrees, which is about 7 degrees below normal, and skies will be cloudy, according to meteorologist Dan Berc. There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the valley Tuesday, but nothing more than a sprinkle is expected, Berc said.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies, a high near 88 degrees and a slight chance of rain for areas of higher elevations such as Mount Charleston, according to the weather service.

Thursday will be dry and windy with an 82-degree high. Winds are expected to be between 20 and 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph, Berc said.

Winds will decrease Friday, when a high of 81 degrees is expected, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of 85 degrees, Berc said.

