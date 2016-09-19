Posted 

Temperatures begin to fall this week in Las Vegas Valley

Charlie Norwood, 2, left, and her sister, Payton, 3, both of Austin, Texas, play on a sunny day at The Park near T-Mobile Arena. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

This week will likely see the last of three-digit temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley this year, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees on Monday.

The valley can expect mid-80s for Tuesday and a low of 76 degrees, the weather service said. There is a 20 percent chance of rain for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday should reach 90 degrees and Thursday, 88 degrees. Both days should see high winds that may reach wind advisory criteria.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

