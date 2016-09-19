Temperatures begin to fall this week in Las Vegas Valley

This week will likely see the last of three-digit temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley this year, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees on Monday.

The valley can expect mid-80s for Tuesday and a low of 76 degrees, the weather service said. There is a 20 percent chance of rain for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday should reach 90 degrees and Thursday, 88 degrees. Both days should see high winds that may reach wind advisory criteria.

