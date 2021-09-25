13 firms in Southern Nevada awarded $45M in state tax incentives

Thirteen firms with plans to relocate or expand their operations in Southern Nevada, received a combined $45.1 million in tax incentives from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The autonomous vehicle Nuro R2 is showcased during a press conference by Nuro at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas where the company Nuro announced their plans to invest $40 million in Southern Nevada to build a manufacturing facility for their autonomous vehicles, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thirteen firms with plans to relocate or expand their operations in Southern Nevada, received a combined $45.1 million in tax incentives from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“I would like to welcome these great companies to Nevada who are making a major investment in our economy,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a Thursday statement announcing the awards. “As we look to reskill workers whose jobs were displaced during the pandemic, these companies are creating skilled jobs with competitive wages.”

The companies are projected to add 2,314 jobs to the region over the next five years at an average hourly wage of $33.36.

The positions are in industries such as technology, manufacturing and logistics, which the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance said is “critical for the region’s economic growth and diversification.”

LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson said in a statement that Southern Nevada’s recovery is the result of “shared regional economic development strategy, improving market conditions, and a resilient community.”

The 16 firms are expected to generate $256 million in net tax revenues over the next 10 years as well as making a capital equipment investment of $490 million in the first two years.

“Our focus throughout the pandemic has been very focused on the 50,000 jobs that may not return to the hospitality and leisure sectors of Nevada’s economy,” said GOED Executive Director Michael Brown.

Abatement approvals for the 13 Southern Nevada companies:

Accurate Manufactured Products Group

Awarded tax abatement: $112,614

Jobs: 28

Average hourly wage: $27.64

Accurate Manufactured plans to establish a distribution facility in Henderson. The Indianapolis-based company makes specialty fasteners, architectural components, and industrial products. It was approved to create 22 jobs in the first two years of operation and 28 jobs within five years.

Applied Manufacturing

Awarded tax abatement: $493,878

Jobs: 174

Average hourly wage: $22.77

Applied Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Applied Medical, is establishing a manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas. It’s adding 54 jobs in the first two years and as many as 174 jobs withing five years of operation.

Ball Corp.

Awarded tax abatement: $17,476,855

Jobs: 222

Average hourly wage: $33.65

Ball Corp., a Colorado company that makes aluminum cans and other packaging solutions, will be building out a plant in North Las Vegas. The company plans to hire 178 workers in two years and 222 employees within five years.

CAE Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $5,326,254

Jobs: 87

Average hourly wage: $54.96

Aviation training and simulation firm will be setting up a training center in Southern Nevada. Business leaders expect 78 jobs to be created in the first two years and 87 jobs within five years.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $8,387,067

Jobs: 126

Average hourly wage: $26.18

Pennsylvania-based food and beverage metal can manufacturer Crown Holdings will be moving into a manufacturing facility in Mesquite where it will hire 126 employees in its first two years of operation.

Flowers Baking Co.

Awarded tax abatement: $2,245,758

Jobs: 88

Average hourly wage: $24.85

The Henderson-based baked goods maker is planning to expand its current facility and hiring 66 workers with the potential for 88 jobs within five years.

Haddington Dynamics Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $712,205

Jobs: 363

Average hourly wage: $61.30

Haddington Dynamics wants to expand its computer research and development headquarters in Clark County with the addition of 99 jobs in the first two years of operation and 363 jobs within five years.

Motional AD Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $407,869

Jobs: 203

Average hourly wage: $34.92

Autonomous vehicle company Motional will be expanding its operations in Las Vegas. The company is aiming to hire 111 employees in the first two years and fill 203 positions within five years.

NeuroVu Studios

Awarded tax abatement: $461,352

Jobs: 33

Average hourly wage: $32.03

The company is looking to create an extended reality studio in Las Vegas. The film and video production firm was approved to create 20 jobs with the potential of 33 jobs in five years.

Nuro Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $493,579

Jobs: 370

Average hourly wage: $27.50

Nuro, maker of self-driving vehicles for delivering goods, will be establishing an autonomous vehicle testing site and manufacturing facility in Las Vegas. The company expects 250 jobs to be created within two years and 370 jobs in five years of operation.

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $489,802

Jobs: 69

Average hourly wage: $26.68

T-Mobile is looking to relocate and expand its T-Mobile Customer Experience Center and existing workforce in Las Vegas. The company is required to create 69 jobs in the first two years and intends to create more than 100 jobs within five years.

Wells Enterprises Inc.

Awarded tax abatement: $4,684,537

Jobs: 87

Average hourly wage: $22.82

Family-owned ice cream and frozen dessert maker will be expanding its operations in Henderson and creating 87 jobs within two years.

Based in Le Mars, Iowa, Wells Enterprises is the maker of Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics frozen treats as well as a manufacturer of licensed brands such as The Cheesecake Factory at Home.

Kroger Co.

Awarded tax abatement: $3,792,524

Jobs: 414

Average hourly wage: $26.53

The grocery chain operator will be opening a distribution and fulfillment center in North Las Vegas. Plans are to create 207 jobs at the facility but add as many as 414 jobs in the first five years.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.