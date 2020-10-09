Allegiant, Tao Nightclub, others give state notice of layoffs

An estimated 138 jobs are impacted according to the notices, which were made public Friday.

TAO Nightclub. (Courtesy)

Seven more companies — including Allegiant Air, Tao Nightclub and Tao LV Restaurant — have warned the state in recent weeks of an estimated 138 combined impending layoffs.

The notices were made public Friday through letters that adhere to the the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees are notified before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Other companies listed on Friday include restaurant-bar Beauty and Essex and Marquee Nightclub, located inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Bright Horizons Children’s Center LLC, located inside the MGM Grand; and Lavo, located inside the Palazzo. Tao Nightclub and its restaurant are located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Some of the companies, including Bright Horizons and Allegiant, have already conducted the permanent layoffs, according to the letters.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

