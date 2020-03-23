Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600

Hakkasan Group is offering severance packages ranging from one to four weeks. Benefits are suspended at the end of the month.

The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed.

Hakkasan Group, which operates such nightclub fortresses as Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand and Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, has laid off all but its senior-management team. Hakkasan Group Chief Financial Officer Michael Ryan-Southern issued the widespread terminations Friday via company-wide email.

“Unfortunately, while we have tried to save costs in as many places as possible, we also have to initiate layoffs as a further cost-cutting measure,” Ryan-Southern’s memo read. “Regrettably, because your position in the company is dependent upon the operation of the venues, you have been selected for permanent lay off effective March 21, 2020.”

Those without work receive severance pay based on their time with the company, from one week pay for those with 1½ years or less up to four weeks for those with more than 3½ years. They also qualify for unemployment compensation. Former employees retain current benefit coverage through the end of this month.

Along with its MGM Grand and Caesars Palace nightclubs, Hakkasan Group manages Jewel Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Level Up at MGM Grand.

Wet Republic, which opened in 2008, had just relaunched this month for summer pool season after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“Every painful decision that has been made during this time has been made with an attempt to secure the long-term future of the business,” Ryan-Southern said in his termination letter. “All deliberations and conclusions have been made with a heavy heart, and regrettably with our understanding that our decision will have significant effects on you as an individual and our dependents. We sincerely hope that these impact will be temporary.”

