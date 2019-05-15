Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Las Vegas

A new Amazon fulfillment center officially opened its doors in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center. (Review-Journal File)

Amazon team members show off the first item received into the new North Las Vegas facility: a hardcover book, "The Color of Pixar." (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

Associates signed an Amazon robot that will be staged in the building as a reminder of day one activities. Associates at the new fulfillment center will work alongside the machines to retrieve and ship packages to customers. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

The Amazon Robotics facility will pack and ship smaller items, including books, household items and toys.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, Las Vegas Aces mascot Buckets and the center’s leadership team greeted associates on Sunday.

The first item the center received was the book, “The Color of Pixar.”

Amazon is hiring associates for the fulfillment center. Wages start at $15 per hour, the company said in a news release.

Applicants can apply here.

