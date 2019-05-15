Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Las Vegas
A new Amazon fulfillment center officially opened its doors in North Las Vegas on Sunday.
The Amazon Robotics facility will pack and ship smaller items, including books, household items and toys.
Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, Las Vegas Aces mascot Buckets and the center’s leadership team greeted associates on Sunday.
The first item the center received was the book, “The Color of Pixar.”
Amazon is hiring associates for the fulfillment center. Wages start at $15 per hour, the company said in a news release.
Applicants can apply here.
