Another new Sprouts store coming to Las Vegas Valley

With a new Sprouts Farmers Market planned for the northwestern valley, the grocer has another new location in mind.

This time, in the south.

A sign posted north of the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway says a retail center with a new Sprouts will open in spring 2018.

Sprouts spokeswoman Kalia Pang declined to comment on the sign.

Brokerage associate Chris Godino with commercial real estate firm The Equity Group said he expects the grocer to open its doors around May.

“That type of a product, a health-conscious food market, will be a great alternative to the traditional grocery that’s there,” he said. “They anticipate this location will do quite well.”

The Sprouts planned for the northwest will open in August.

