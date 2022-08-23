97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Big industrial project in works near North Las Vegas Airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 11:22 am
 
An artist's rendering of Lincoln Property Co.'s planned Windsor Commerce Park industrial comple ...
An artist's rendering of Lincoln Property Co.'s planned Windsor Commerce Park industrial complex in North Las Vegas. (Lincoln Property Co.)

A Dallas real estate firm has unveiled plans to build a big industrial park in North Las Vegas.

Lincoln Property Co. announced last week that it acquired 86 acres for its first ground-up industrial development in Nevada, called Windsor Commerce Park.

The project, at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue, across from North Las Vegas Airport, will feature eight buildings and nearly 1.6 million square feet of space, according to a news release.

Lincoln is scheduled to start construction in the first quarter next year and finish in the fourth quarter of 2024, with all of the buildings constructed in one phase.

The company said it currently owns and manages more than 4.5 million square feet of industrial space in Nevada.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
2
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
3
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
4
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
5
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST