Big industrial project in works near North Las Vegas Airport

An artist's rendering of Lincoln Property Co.'s planned Windsor Commerce Park industrial complex in North Las Vegas. (Lincoln Property Co.)

A Dallas real estate firm has unveiled plans to build a big industrial park in North Las Vegas.

Lincoln Property Co. announced last week that it acquired 86 acres for its first ground-up industrial development in Nevada, called Windsor Commerce Park.

The project, at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue, across from North Las Vegas Airport, will feature eight buildings and nearly 1.6 million square feet of space, according to a news release.

Lincoln is scheduled to start construction in the first quarter next year and finish in the fourth quarter of 2024, with all of the buildings constructed in one phase.

The company said it currently owns and manages more than 4.5 million square feet of industrial space in Nevada.

