Big project breaks ground on former North Las Vegas casino sites

An updated rendering of the Hylo Park development on the former sites of the Texas Station and ...
An updated rendering of the Hylo Park development on the former sites of the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos. (Agora Realty and Management)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2025 - 12:43 pm
 

A California real estate firm kicked off a sprawling project in North Las Vegas that calls for housing, commercial space and an athletic complex across two former casino sites.

Agora Realty & Management held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for its first phase of Hylo Park, a mixed-use development at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The developer is starting with an 11-acre portion that is slated to have eateries, retail space and a grocery store, said Aaron Lefton, president of acquisitions and leasing at Agora.

Overall, Hylo Park is designed to span 73 acres, encompassing the neighboring former Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho sites.

Station Casinos demolished both properties and then sold the sites to Agora more than a year ago for about $58 million combined, property records show.

Various ideas were floated for the properties, from commercial or residential to a combination of the two, “but this was the perfect fit for this area,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

Agora envisions Hylo Park as a “vibrant, walkable community” with a mix of offerings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

