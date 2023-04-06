63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 1:47 pm
 
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. ( ...
The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vega ...
Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Signage for the ice rink is seen as crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursd ...
Signage for the ice rink is seen as crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. ( ...
The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Station Casinos started tearing down another hotel this week.

Work crews demolished most of Fiesta Rancho’s five-story hotel tower, on the north side of the property across from a drive-in movie theater, as of Thursday morning. Just a portion of that exposed structure, with mounds of debris piled up in front, remained standing.

Driving around the property, it appeared the rest of Fiesta Rancho was still standing as well.

Occupying roughly 25 acres at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, in North Las Vegas, Fiesta Rancho boasted 100 rooms, more than 1,000 slot machines and 12 table games, as well as restaurants, bars and entertainment lounge.

Its attached ice rink is expected to stay.

Station parent Red Rock Resorts announced last summer it would tear down Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson — all of which had been closed since the onset of the pandemic — and sell the sites.

It later unveiled plans to demolish the Wild Wild West hotel-casino near the Strip and redevelop the property.

Station tore down Fiesta Henderson last year. The Henderson City Council approved the city’s purchase of the 35-acre property for $32 million in December, with plans to build a recreational sports complex.

Texas Station, across the street from Fiesta Rancho, had been reduced to piles of rubble as of February.

Las Vegas-based Station declined to comment for this story.

Overall, the demolitions are part of a broader push by the locals-focused casino chain to overhaul its presence in the region.

Station, which has extensive land holdings in Southern Nevada, has said it wants to double its portfolio by 2030. It sold some properties last year, bought others, and is pushing ahead with plans for a new crop of resort projects.

Its under-construction Durango resort, in the southwest valley, is showing plenty of progress ahead of its expected fourth-quarter debut.

Much of the hotel tower had been enclosed — in large part with reflective glass panels — as of late March, and the resort’s agave plant logo, spanning 18 feet tall and 42 feet wide, is now installed at the top of the building, facing north toward the 215 Beltway.

The $750 million project on Durango Drive just south of the Beltway, near Ikea, is slated to include 200-plus hotel rooms; several food-and-beverage outlets, including the “Eat Your Heart Out” food hall; and meeting and convention space.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
4
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
5
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
EDC line-up revealed
EDC line-up revealed
Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.
Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.
Zaon Collins, charged in fatal DUI case, gets another delay
Zaon Collins, charged in fatal DUI case, gets another delay
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley robbery
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley robbery
Man faces murder charge days after discovery of victim’s body
Man faces murder charge days after discovery of victim’s body