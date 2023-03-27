55°F
Casinos & Gaming

Station’s new casino-resort in southwest Las Vegas showing progress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2023 - 4:58 pm
 
Construction work is underway on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valle ...
Construction work is underway on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valle ...
Construction work is underway on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valle ...
Construction work is underway on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valle ...
Construction work is underway on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valle ...
Station Casinos’ newest hotel project in Las Vegas is filling out.

Its under-construction Durango resort is showing plenty of progress ahead of its expected fourth quarter debut. Much of the hotel tower is enclosed — in large part with reflective glass panels — and the resort’s agave plant logo, spanning 18 feet tall and 42 feet wide, is now installed at the top of the building, facing north toward the 215 Beltway.

Station held a ceremonial groundbreaking a year ago for Durango, located on Durango Drive just south of the Beltway near Ikea. Last fall, it held a “topping off” ceremony for the project, with workers placing the final steel beam and pouring concrete on the last floor of the tower.

Asked if Station could provide a more exact timeframe for Durango’s opening, spokesman Michael Britt said Monday the company had nothing new to report beyond what it has said publicly.

The $750 million casino-resort project is slated to include 200-plus hotel rooms; several food-and-beverage outlets, including the “Eat Your Heart Out” food hall; and meeting and convention space.

Station, which has extensive land holdings in Southern Nevada, has been overhauling its real estate portfolio. The locals-focused casino chain sold some properties last year, bought others and is pushing ahead with plans for a new crop of resorts, all part of an effort to double its portfolio by 2030.

The burst of activity is a stark contrast to prior years, as the casino operator showed no qualms about letting its land collect dust.

Station acquired the Durango site, for instance, more than 20 years ago.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

