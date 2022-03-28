76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 2:32 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2022 - 3:28 pm
The Artisan Hotel Boutique on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas R ...
The Artisan Hotel Boutique on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Artisan hotel on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
The Artisan hotel on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The swimming pool at the Artisan hotel in Las Vegas is shown in this undated photograph. (The S ...
The swimming pool at the Artisan hotel in Las Vegas is shown in this undated photograph. (The Siegel Group)

The operator of a “cannabis-friendly” hotel in Phoenix has acquired a boutique property near the Strip.

Pro Hospitality Group owner Alex Rizk purchased the 64-room Artisan hotel at Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15 for $11.9 million.

The sale, by The Siegel Group founder Stephen Siegel, closed this month, property records show.

Rizk recently told the Review-Journal that he is planning a nearly $3 million renovation of the Artisan, 1501 W. Sahara Ave. He hopes to start the overhaul in the next 60 days and finish by September.

He also said he hopes to make the hotel “cannabis friendly,” pending finalization of laws and regulations in Nevada.

“This is a lifestyle, boutique hotel,” Rizk said.

The Review-Journal reported in January that Clark County officials were closely monitoring the state’s efforts to regulate cannabis consumption lounges.

When they open this year in Nevada, after approval in the state Legislature last summer, lounges would provide locals and tourists with places to consume marijuana. But the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board must first finalize regulations, which local jurisdictions can then strengthen if they want.

Pro Hospitality Group is based in Phoenix, and its portfolio includes a hotel called The Clarendon. The hotel’s website says it offers “cannabis-friendly rooms and amenities” that allow “vaping, dabbing, flower, etc.” as well as a cannabis lounge that is available for hotel guests and the general public.

“Since we are currently a split-use hotel with cannabis and non-smoking rooms, we do ask that any smoking take place in your cannabis-friendly room and not in the public areas of the hotel,” the website says. “Vapes and smokeless products can be used in outdoor public areas, not including the restaurant.”

The hotel also is “working on a cannabis shuttle service to take hotel guests from the hotel to a local dispensary and back again,” the website says.

The Siegel Group, which announced in early 2010 that it acquired the Artisan through the foreclosure process, said in a news release on the sale that the Artisan boasts a “hip, intimate atmosphere.” It had a bar and lounge “with a popular after-hours scene,” as well as a restaurant, wedding chapel, and “one of the few topless pools in town,” the release said.

Real estate brokerage NAI Vegas, which represented The Siegel Group in the sale, said in a release that the five-story, nongaming hotel was built in 1979 and converted to the Artisan brand in 2006.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
2
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
3
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
4
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
5
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeremiah Program members sit during a graduation ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. (Cour ...
National nonprofit now on a mission to help single mothers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Jeremiah Program bills itself as a two-generational approach to supporting women with children by offering them supportive services in housing, familial support, transportation or whatever else they need while they work on higher education to improve their economic mobility.

View of a sign advising commuters to fill their tanks before crossing to the US is displayed at ...
Californians head to Tijuana in search of cheaper gas
By Leila Miller and Alexandra Mendoza Los Angeles Times

Claudia Jessica Villarreal used to fill up her Nissan Pathfinder near her home in Chula Vista. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices went bonkers. The 54-year-old psychologist soon discovered a bargain.