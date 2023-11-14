$1.1M poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

Tony Bright was playing at the poker table for less than 30 minutes and won the jackpot on his second hand.

California resident Tony Bright won more than $1.1 million playing Pai Gow Poker at The Cromwell on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Caesars photo)

Not a bad payoff for less than 30 minutes of work.

Tony Bright, visiting Las Vegas from Dana Point, California, won more than $1.1 million on his second hand of Face Up Pai Gow Poker at The Cromwell Saturday night, according to a Caesars news release.

He was playing at the poker table for less than 30 minutes and won the jackpot on his second hand, according to Caesars.

Bright was visiting to attend the Las Vegas Raiders versus New York Jets game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. He said he plans on using the winnings to help his family and spend time with them.

Across the street at Caesars Palace, a Caesars Rewards member struck luck after hitting two slots jackpots within one hour, totaling $405,000. The guest hit their first jackpot for $105,000 on Sunday at 1:37 a.m. and won an additional jackpot for $300,000 at 2:37 a.m.

