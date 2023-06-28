$1.3M slots jackpot won at Las Vegas airport

The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slots machine jackpot for $1,330,134 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Talk about flying in style.

A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slots machine jackpot for $1,330,134, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

The jackpot hit Tuesday in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Cleaning up on video keno.

Congratulations to this guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/REphzqPiFe — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 21, 2023

Big hit for $1.

$1 to $16k 🤑 Congrats to this guest on the win! pic.twitter.com/HfbIWAKrWR — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 26, 2023

Binion’s

Let’s hear it for Patti and Tasha!

Luck be a lady at Binion's 🌸 #PattiHappens twice, the lucky lady hit a $4,000 and $2,250 jackpot!

Also, Tasha was playing our Prosperity Link for about 10 minutes before landing the bonus and a hand pay of $11,808! #binions #moneymonday #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/yItFxMRiGQ — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 26, 2023

Boulder Station

Congrats, Rosalie!

Did i mention Dancing Drums is on fire??? This $10 Bet won Rosalie $15,721.95!!!!! 💥 💯 pic.twitter.com/wAryWWd3o3 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 20, 2023

Way to go, Damien!

The Pandas are on FIRE this week!!!! $11,197.92 ON A $3.20 Bet!!!! 🔥 🔥 Congratulations are in order for DAMIEN!!! pic.twitter.com/jy5F1x3oGC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 26, 2023

Cannery

Calling the attendant again.

X marks the spot 🗺️ Congratulations to this guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/mOwXLKGZCt — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 26, 2023

Four Queens

A visitor from Texas enjoys her trip.

Lucky guest from Texas hit a $10,144.54 jackpot on a progressive penny slot machine by Everi with a $1.50 bet! 🐉#moneymonday #mondaymotivation #jackpot #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/2bQr5MH4Qb — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 26, 2023

Gold Coast

Hold them all.

Four Aces + Kicker = BIG WIN! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BtYVatvmOn — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 20, 2023

Find a beat to your liking.

Would you be dancing after hitting this $12,479.19 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity? 💃🥁 pic.twitter.com/osWmbz53HO — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 27, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Another quality video keno hit.

Jackpot bliss, Four Card Keno Edition! A $16 bet turned into a $41,088 WIN! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/UpdymH4WzE — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 22, 2023

The Orleans

$1 goes far on Duo Fu Duo Cai.

🚨 BIG WINNER 🚨 Congratulations to this lucky local who turned a $1 bet into a $19,019.71 win on Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand Fortune! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GiDTmC8DlQ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 23, 2023

A classic Bugs Bunny cartoon had a parody of “The Three Little Pigs,” FYI.

Congratulations to this LUCKY WINNER! They HUFFED and PUFFED their way to $21,697.52 during their recent visit to The Orleans! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gKUdozXpIe — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 27, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Some recent wins celebrated at the Strip casino.

Lucky @caesarsrewards guests hit 1️⃣ 0️⃣ jackpots totaling $268,615 last week! Congratulations to our magnifique winners.🥂 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/xBThTCFV3l — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 27, 2023

Big haul on Dragon Cash here …

Bravo to this lucky guest on an $83,501 #jackpot playing the Dragon Cash slot machine! 👏 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/z8Ugj7tGUj — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 19, 2023

Plaza

… and here.

Embracing the great outdoors.

Rampart

A $5 wager earned a Fast Cash slots player a $34,604.09 grand progressive jackpot, along with a few other lucky patrons.

We have had some wonderful #jackpots over the last two weeks! Hoping you'll be a winner next time you play! Amounts in order: $10.410 (6/19) • $27,410 (6/19) • $12,232 on a $1 bet (6/19) • $15,778 (6/13) https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/Fq5bbhgMdI — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 23, 2023

Sam’s Town

Change is good.

The lucky winner of this Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel jackpot had just changed her bet to $3.20 per spin when she hit this jackpot for $14,525!! pic.twitter.com/QoQOeYZUMe — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 20, 2023

So are buffaloes.

Another day, another big win! Our lucky guest hit the jackpot on Buffalo Ascension and won a whopping $11,113 from a $5 bet! 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/XaY4PndPTc — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2023

South Point

That’s a hot machine.

⚡️They say lighting doesn't strike twice, but that's not the case for our Dollar Storm Machines! 🎰 Last week, a lucky local struck gold with a $136,661 win! 😱 This week, another fortunate local took home a $76,351 jackpot! Who will the Dollar Storm rain winnings on next?! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/V52CKjIasQ — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 19, 2023

Suncoast

Hello, Kitty and friend.

⭐ The stars aligned for one of our guests who hit this Grand Jackpot of $10,193! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/7xuPGO6hUZ — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 21, 2023

Sunset Station

An eclectic gathering of jackpots at the Henderson locale.

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💲💲💲 Congrats to the lucky guest for hitting a $20,000 jackpot with a $25 bet 👏🎉 Look at that royal flush 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xsy5uAjg7U — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 25, 2023

88 TREASURES JACKPOT 💰 💰 Congrats to the lucky guest for winning $10,000 with an $0.88 bet! 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/IZdoJB8x7U — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 25, 2023

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰 Congrats to the lucky winner for hitting a $10,298.82 jackpot with a $2.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/yf4JSrS4Ez — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 26, 2023

VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 🤑🤑🤑 Congrats to the lucky winner for winning $11,460 with a $10 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/VmVG52NqDb — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 27, 2023

LOCK IT LINK JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winner for hitting a $13,406.44 jackpot with a $6 bet! 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/OnkQ1yL7hL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 28, 2023

Treasure Island

Hurray for Julie!

💸💫 We have a shining star among us! Congrats to Julie D. for hitting the jackpot on the Wonder 4 Buffalo machine and winning an astounding $16,512! 🌟✨ 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/HEk40unzMB — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 21, 2023

Wildfire

The Rancho spot scores a happy panda.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉 🎰 Congrats to the lucky guest who won $14,202.74 with a $5 bet at Wildfire Rancho! pic.twitter.com/7TO0WOHksF — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 20, 2023

