Casinos & Gaming

$1.3M slots jackpot won at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 3:41 pm
 
A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Doubl ...
A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slots machine jackpot for $1,330,134 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Talk about flying in style.

A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slots machine jackpot for $1,330,134, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

The jackpot hit Tuesday in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Cleaning up on video keno.

Big hit for $1.

Binion’s

Let’s hear it for Patti and Tasha!

Boulder Station

Congrats, Rosalie!

Way to go, Damien!

Cannery

Calling the attendant again.

Four Queens

A visitor from Texas enjoys her trip.

Gold Coast

Hold them all.

Find a beat to your liking.

Green Valley Ranch

Another quality video keno hit.

The Orleans

$1 goes far on Duo Fu Duo Cai.

A classic Bugs Bunny cartoon had a parody of “The Three Little Pigs,” FYI.

Paris Las Vegas

Some recent wins celebrated at the Strip casino.

Big haul on Dragon Cash here …

Plaza

… and here.

Embracing the great outdoors.

Rampart

A $5 wager earned a Fast Cash slots player a $34,604.09 grand progressive jackpot, along with a few other lucky patrons.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sam’s Town

Change is good.

So are buffaloes.

South Point

That’s a hot machine.

Suncoast

Hello, Kitty and friend.

Sunset Station

An eclectic gathering of jackpots at the Henderson locale.

Treasure Island

Hurray for Julie!

Wildfire

The Rancho spot scores a happy panda.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

