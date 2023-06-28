$1.3M slots jackpot won at Las Vegas airport
The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
Talk about flying in style.
A traveler at Harry Reid International Airport hit a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slots machine jackpot for $1,330,134, according to the airport’s Twitter account.
The jackpot hit Tuesday in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Cleaning up on video keno.
Congratulations to this guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/REphzqPiFe
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 21, 2023
Big hit for $1.
$1 to $16k 🤑
Congrats to this guest on the win! pic.twitter.com/HfbIWAKrWR
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 26, 2023
Binion’s
Let’s hear it for Patti and Tasha!
Luck be a lady at Binion's 🌸 #PattiHappens twice, the lucky lady hit a $4,000 and $2,250 jackpot!
Also, Tasha was playing our Prosperity Link for about 10 minutes before landing the bonus and a hand pay of $11,808! #binions #moneymonday #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/yItFxMRiGQ
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 26, 2023
Boulder Station
Congrats, Rosalie!
Did i mention Dancing Drums is on fire??? This $10 Bet won Rosalie $15,721.95!!!!! 💥 💯 pic.twitter.com/wAryWWd3o3
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 20, 2023
Way to go, Damien!
The Pandas are on FIRE this week!!!! $11,197.92 ON A $3.20 Bet!!!! 🔥 🔥 Congratulations are in order for DAMIEN!!! pic.twitter.com/jy5F1x3oGC
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 26, 2023
Cannery
Calling the attendant again.
X marks the spot 🗺️
Congratulations to this guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/mOwXLKGZCt
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 26, 2023
Four Queens
A visitor from Texas enjoys her trip.
Lucky guest from Texas hit a $10,144.54 jackpot on a progressive penny slot machine by Everi with a $1.50 bet! 🐉#moneymonday #mondaymotivation #jackpot #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/2bQr5MH4Qb
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 26, 2023
Gold Coast
Hold them all.
Four Aces + Kicker = BIG WIN! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BtYVatvmOn
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 20, 2023
Find a beat to your liking.
Would you be dancing after hitting this $12,479.19 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity? 💃🥁 pic.twitter.com/osWmbz53HO
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 27, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Another quality video keno hit.
Jackpot bliss, Four Card Keno Edition!
A $16 bet turned into a $41,088 WIN! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/UpdymH4WzE
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 22, 2023
The Orleans
$1 goes far on Duo Fu Duo Cai.
🚨 BIG WINNER 🚨
Congratulations to this lucky local who turned a $1 bet into a $19,019.71 win on Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand Fortune! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GiDTmC8DlQ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 23, 2023
A classic Bugs Bunny cartoon had a parody of “The Three Little Pigs,” FYI.
Congratulations to this LUCKY WINNER!
They HUFFED and PUFFED their way to $21,697.52 during their recent visit to The Orleans! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gKUdozXpIe
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 27, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Some recent wins celebrated at the Strip casino.
Lucky @caesarsrewards guests hit 1️⃣ 0️⃣ jackpots totaling $268,615 last week! Congratulations to our magnifique winners.🥂
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 27, 2023
Big haul on Dragon Cash here …
Bravo to this lucky guest on an $83,501 #jackpot playing the Dragon Cash slot machine! 👏 #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 19, 2023
Plaza
… and here.
Big Winner Alert! $10,370! 🎰✨https://t.co/pcvpwWB1FJ#DTLV #Plazalv #Casino #winnings #slots #Vegas #Lasvegas #jackpot #downforanythingdtlv pic.twitter.com/MDXaMM4II2
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 20, 2023
Embracing the great outdoors.
Outdoor Winning! $10,037 🎰✨#DTLV #Plazalv #Casino #winnings #slots #Vegas #Lasvegas #jackpot #downforanythingdtlv #carouselbarlv pic.twitter.com/czi8hxdtiH
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 28, 2023
Rampart
A $5 wager earned a Fast Cash slots player a $34,604.09 grand progressive jackpot, along with a few other lucky patrons.
We have had some wonderful #jackpots over the last two weeks! Hoping you'll be a winner next time you play! Amounts: $20,000 (6/13) • $23,675 (6/12) • $63,996 (6/12) • $21,760 on a 88 cents bet (6/12) https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas #luck pic.twitter.com/mxd0K3pXgT
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 23, 2023
We have had some wonderful #jackpots over the last two weeks! Hoping you'll be a winner next time you play! Amounts in order: $10.410 (6/19) • $27,410 (6/19) • $12,232 on a $1 bet (6/19) • $15,778 (6/13) https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/Fq5bbhgMdI
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 23, 2023
Sam’s Town
Change is good.
The lucky winner of this Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel jackpot had just changed her bet to $3.20 per spin when she hit this jackpot for $14,525!! pic.twitter.com/QoQOeYZUMe
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 20, 2023
So are buffaloes.
Another day, another big win! Our lucky guest hit the jackpot on Buffalo Ascension and won a whopping $11,113 from a $5 bet! 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/XaY4PndPTc
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2023
South Point
That’s a hot machine.
⚡️They say lighting doesn't strike twice, but that's not the case for our Dollar Storm Machines! 🎰
Last week, a lucky local struck gold with a $136,661 win! 😱 This week, another fortunate local took home a $76,351 jackpot!
Who will the Dollar Storm rain winnings on next?! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/V52CKjIasQ
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 19, 2023
Suncoast
Hello, Kitty and friend.
🐱 Kitty Glitter Winner, $11,412.50! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jdd4KG43My
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 19, 2023
⭐ The stars aligned for one of our guests who hit this Grand Jackpot of $10,193! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/7xuPGO6hUZ
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 21, 2023
Sunset Station
An eclectic gathering of jackpots at the Henderson locale.
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💲💲💲
Congrats to the lucky guest for hitting a $20,000 jackpot with a $25 bet 👏🎉 Look at that royal flush 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xsy5uAjg7U
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 25, 2023
88 TREASURES JACKPOT 💰 💰
Congrats to the lucky guest for winning $10,000 with an $0.88 bet! 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/IZdoJB8x7U
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 25, 2023
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰
Congrats to the lucky winner for hitting a $10,298.82 jackpot with a $2.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/yf4JSrS4Ez
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 26, 2023
VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 🤑🤑🤑
Congrats to the lucky winner for winning $11,460 with a $10 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/VmVG52NqDb
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 27, 2023
LOCK IT LINK JACKPOT 🤑
Congrats to the lucky winner for hitting a $13,406.44 jackpot with a $6 bet! 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/OnkQ1yL7hL
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 28, 2023
Treasure Island
Hurray for Julie!
💸💫 We have a shining star among us! Congrats to Julie D. for hitting the jackpot on the Wonder 4 Buffalo machine and winning an astounding $16,512! 🌟✨
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/HEk40unzMB
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 21, 2023
Wildfire
The Rancho spot scores a happy panda.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉 🎰
Congrats to the lucky guest who won $14,202.74 with a $5 bet at Wildfire Rancho! pic.twitter.com/7TO0WOHksF
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 20, 2023
