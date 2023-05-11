75°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 10:32 am
 
A video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game Thursday, May 11, 2023, a ...
A video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Not a bad way to start a Thursday.

Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand, four aces with a four kicker, hit at 6 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A win on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace to the north.

Binion’s

Winners from Michigan and (we’ll guess) Australia score huge.

Boulder Station

A plethora of machines come up big.

California

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

Cannery

That buffalo gets around.

Fremont

Way to go, Lisa!

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Huge score on video keno.

The Orleans

Celebrating another Dragon Link winner.

Congrats, Kimberly!

Plaza

A classic Red, White and Blue win.

Such a cheerful slots machine.

Santa Fe Station

Drums and buffaloes abound.

Sunset Station

Plenty of fun for $10.

Dancing abounds.

Treasure Island

Tip of the cap to Nancy!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

