$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Not a bad way to start a Thursday.
Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winning hand, four aces with a four kicker, hit at 6 a.m.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A win on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace to the north.
The more, the merrier! 👏
The more, the merrier! 👏
Please join us in congratulating these lucky winners! Will you be next?
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 9, 2023
Binion’s
Winners from Michigan and (we’ll guess) Australia score huge.
All aboard the money train 🚂 we had two huge winners of the weekend.
One lucky player from Michigan hit a huge $15,827 #jackpot on her second spin! 🎰 And another guest from down under won almost $14,000 on a $25 spin! 🇦🇺
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 8, 2023
Boulder Station
A plethora of machines come up big.
A lucky local placed an .88 cent bet on Dancing Drums and hit a $20,225.50 JACKPOT! Congratulations to the winner! 🤩👏
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 5, 2023
BUFFALOOOOO GOLD JACKPOT🤑
BET➡️ $2.25
WIN➡️ $12,385.16 pic.twitter.com/kq4EMTZlSQ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 7, 2023
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT🚨
BET👉 $50
WIN👉 $10,000 pic.twitter.com/9UsagKOcAa
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 7, 2023
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
BET👉 $2.00
WIN👉 $20,000 pic.twitter.com/dJEfjGMpts
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 8, 2023
🎊 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🎊
BET: $2.64
WIN: $21,097.17 pic.twitter.com/ADvv2oY2g0
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 9, 2023
We love us a cash pay.
Jackpot: 12,698.38 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Oi36JpHGC9
— Palace Station (@palacestation) May 10, 2023
California
Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.
$13,500 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
This lucky winner from Hawai'i cashed out big-time with this classic Triple Stars jackpot! 💵
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 9, 2023
Cannery
That buffalo gets around.
BUFFFAAALLLOOOO! 🐃
Congratulations on the $10k jackpot!
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 10, 2023
Fremont
Way to go, Lisa!
Lisa landed a massive handpay just steps from the Fremont Street Experience when a $1 BET led to the FORTUNE JACKPOT and an incredible $20,953.57! 🤑
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 8, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Huge score on video keno.
Let's give a round of applause for a legendary #KENO win!👏
This lucky @CaesarsRewards guest hit it big playing the live "8 Spot Mega Progressive" and won $84,465.28.✨ #TheLegendHasArrived
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/TRYdRfGkGO
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) May 8, 2023
The Orleans
Celebrating another Dragon Link winner.
Who's ready to win big at The Orleans this weekend like this guest who won $11,060.86 on Dragon Link!?
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 5, 2023
Congrats, Kimberly!
Congratulations to Kimberly who captured this treasure after hitting the Supreme Progressive on Treasure Ball to turn her $1.50 bet into a $10,049.19 win!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 8, 2023
Plaza
A classic Red, White and Blue win.
Big Winner Alert! $10,000 🎰✨
https://t.co/lbsv18nyoI#PlazaLV #Vegas #DTLV #Jackpot #Casino
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) May 6, 2023
Such a cheerful slots machine.
Congrats to this lucky guest on their $11,604 win!#DTLV #Plazalv #Casino #winnings #slots #Vegas #Lasvegas
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) May 8, 2023
Santa Fe Station
Drums and buffaloes abound.
$11k hit!
Congrats to this local who hit the Grand Progressive on Dancing Drums on an .88 bet!
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 5, 2023
BUFFALO!
A Lucky Local won $16,390.31 on a $2 bet
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 8, 2023
Sunset Station
Plenty of fun for $10.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT 🥁
A lucky local placed a $10 bet and hit a $42,682.85 jackpot! Congrats!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 9, 2023
Dancing abounds.
Dancing Drums JACKPOT 🥁 💰
Congrats to the lucky local who hit a $12,358.68 jackpot with a $2.64 bet!
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 10, 2023
Treasure Island
Tip of the cap to Nancy!
Let's give a round of applause to Nancy M for her amazing win on the Lock It Link Progressive machine! We're thrilled to celebrate her $14,379 jackpot with her. #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/CagKMBDKXQ
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 10, 2023
