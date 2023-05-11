$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Not a bad way to start a Thursday.

Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player won $100,000 on a Double Double Bonus Poker game at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand, four aces with a four kicker, hit at 6 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A win on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace to the north.

The more, the merrier! 👏 Please join us in congratulating these lucky winners! Will you be next? pic.twitter.com/mPd9yJI8v3 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 9, 2023

Binion’s

Winners from Michigan and (we’ll guess) Australia score huge.

All aboard the money train 🚂 we had two huge winners of the weekend.

One lucky player from Michigan hit a huge $15,827 #jackpot on her second spin! 🎰 And another guest from down under won almost $14,000 on a $25 spin! 🇦🇺#moneymonday #binions #binionscasino #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/fktiCiAcA2 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 8, 2023

Boulder Station

A plethora of machines come up big.

A lucky local placed an .88 cent bet on Dancing Drums and hit a $20,225.50 JACKPOT! Congratulations to the winner! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/3EQFNkjA1x — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 5, 2023

🎊 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🎊

BET: $2.64

WIN: $21,097.17 pic.twitter.com/ADvv2oY2g0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 9, 2023

We love us a cash pay. Jackpot: 12,698.38 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Oi36JpHGC9 — Palace Station (@palacestation) May 10, 2023

California

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

$13,500 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ This lucky winner from Hawai'i cashed out big-time with this classic Triple Stars jackpot! 💵 pic.twitter.com/QpSiPgzVTm — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 9, 2023

Cannery

That buffalo gets around.

BUFFFAAALLLOOOO! 🐃 Congratulations on the $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jRmXNCLz4Y — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 10, 2023

Fremont

Way to go, Lisa!

Lisa landed a massive handpay just steps from the Fremont Street Experience when a $1 BET led to the FORTUNE JACKPOT and an incredible $20,953.57! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/urLSYrfN40 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 8, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Huge score on video keno.

Let's give a round of applause for a legendary #KENO win!👏 This lucky @CaesarsRewards guest hit it big playing the live "8 Spot Mega Progressive" and won $84,465.28.✨ #TheLegendHasArrived

21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/TRYdRfGkGO — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) May 8, 2023

The Orleans

Celebrating another Dragon Link winner.

Who's ready to win big at The Orleans this weekend like this guest who won $11,060.86 on Dragon Link!? pic.twitter.com/U7eY4gnXQt — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 5, 2023

Congrats, Kimberly!

Congratulations to Kimberly who captured this treasure after hitting the Supreme Progressive on Treasure Ball to turn her $1.50 bet into a $10,049.19 win! pic.twitter.com/Thmfly4l2y — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 8, 2023

Plaza

A classic Red, White and Blue win.

Such a cheerful slots machine.

Santa Fe Station

Drums and buffaloes abound.

$11k hit! Congrats to this local who hit the Grand Progressive on Dancing Drums on an .88 bet! pic.twitter.com/EbjVGdggGL — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 5, 2023

BUFFALO!

A Lucky Local won $16,390.31 on a $2 bet pic.twitter.com/LaqW9fjXm3 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 8, 2023

Sunset Station

Plenty of fun for $10.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT 🥁 A lucky local placed a $10 bet and hit a $42,682.85 jackpot! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/mzWhZrajm6 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 9, 2023

Dancing abounds.

Dancing Drums JACKPOT 🥁 💰 Congrats to the lucky local who hit a $12,358.68 jackpot with a $2.64 bet! pic.twitter.com/KK2XThwulV — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 10, 2023

Treasure Island

Tip of the cap to Nancy!

Let's give a round of applause to Nancy M for her amazing win on the Lock It Link Progressive machine! We're thrilled to celebrate her $14,379 jackpot with her. #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/CagKMBDKXQ — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 10, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.